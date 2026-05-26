Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Santajah George, 100th Security Forces Squadron resource protection manager, pushes a joint light tactical vehicle during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The event was designed to test physical endurance while simultaneously boosting camaraderie and morale among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)