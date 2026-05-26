Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Carleton, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader and Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Quitos, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, take a break during the casualty carry event of the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The goal of the challenge was to allow Airmen to utilize shared physical hardship to develop unit cohesion and mutual trust that is essential for successful squad-level operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)