Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airman Marlo McNeil, 100th Security Forces Squadron response force member, carries a firehose during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The goal of the challenge was to emphasize the importance of staying fit for duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)