Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

A U.S. Airman reassembles an M4 carbine during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. Airmen executed problem-solving under extreme physical stress, mirroring the mental resilience needed on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9717497
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-XJ093-1710
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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