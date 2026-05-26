Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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A U.S. Airman reassembles an M4 carbine during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. Airmen executed problem-solving under extreme physical stress, mirroring the mental resilience needed on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere)