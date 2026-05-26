Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Airmen pose during the closing ceremony of the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. Participants tackled physical obstacles during the challenge, demonstrating the critical role physical readiness plays in maintaining peak operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)