U.S. Air Force Airmen begin the final race of the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The event was designed to test physical endurance while simultaneously boosting camaraderie and morale among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9717494
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-XJ093-1588
|Resolution:
|5335x3550
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.