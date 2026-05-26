Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen begin the final race of the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The event was designed to test physical endurance while simultaneously boosting camaraderie and morale among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)