Warrior Fitness Challenge 2026

A trophy sits on the table during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 21, 2026. The goal of the challenge emphasized the importance of staying fit for duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9717496
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-XJ093-1708
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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