U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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Mascot Fronty, a member of Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, and Maj. Jose De Salas, Director of Citizen Security and Civic Affairs of Senafront, and U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official of the U.S. Embassy in Panama, gives a local Panamanian child a pair of eye glasses in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)