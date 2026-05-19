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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 9 of 13]

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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Mascot Fronty, a member of Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, and Maj. Jose De Salas, Director of Citizen Security and Civic Affairs of Senafront, and U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official of the U.S. Embassy in Panama, gives a local Panamanian child a pair of eye glasses in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9696234
    VIRIN: 260518-A-LY455-5992
    Resolution: 5790x4136
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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    U.S. Ambassador
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
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