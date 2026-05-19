U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official of the U.S. Embassy in Panama sits in on a meeting with Panamanian officials in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)