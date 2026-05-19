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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 3 of 13]

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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Maricel Cohen de Mulino, First Lady of the Republic of Panama, and Kevin Marino Cabrera, United States Ambassador to Panama, laugh together in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. A batch of eyeglasses were distributed through the First Lady of the Republic of Panama’s ‘See and Hear’ program, in collaboration with the U.S. Southern Command and the United States Embassy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9696232
    VIRIN: 260518-A-LY455-3717
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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    TAGS

    U.S. Ambassador
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    See and Hear

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