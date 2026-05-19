U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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Maricel Cohen de Mulino, First Lady of the Republic of Panama, and Kevin Marino Cabrera, United States Ambassador to Panama, laugh together in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. A batch of eyeglasses were distributed through the First Lady of the Republic of Panama’s ‘See and Hear’ program, in collaboration with the U.S. Southern Command and the United States Embassy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)