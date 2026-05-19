The First Lady of the Republic of Panama and U.S. Embassy leadership come together and meet in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. During the visit from the First Lady, the leaders engaged with community members and distributed prescription eyewear as part of an ongoing humanitarian assistance initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9696229
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-LY455-7666
|Resolution:
|6212x3689
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.