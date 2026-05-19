U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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The First Lady of the Republic of Panama and U.S. Embassy leadership come together and meet in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. During the visit from the First Lady, the leaders engaged with community members and distributed prescription eyewear as part of an ongoing humanitarian assistance initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)