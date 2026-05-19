U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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María Elena Berberian, Executive Director of Operation Smile in Panama, left, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official of the U.S. Embassy in Panama, Kevin Marino Cabrera, United States Ambassador to Panama, and Maricel Cohen de Mulino, First Lady of the Republic of Panama pose with local Panamanian children in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. Operation Smile is part of a broader mission to ensure children and families have access to vital vision, hearing, and health needs. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)