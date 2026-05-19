U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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Glasses are laid out on a table in preparation to be handed out to the local community in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. A batch of eyeglasses were distributed through the office of the First Lady of the Republic of Panama’s ‘See and Hear’ program, in collaboration with the U.S. Southern Command and the United States Embassy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)