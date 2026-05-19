Maricel Cohen de Mulino, First Lady of the Republic of Panama, hands a gift to a local Panamanian child in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. The distribution is a part of a broader mission to ensure children and families have access to vital vision, hearing, and health services. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9696230
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-LY455-8644
|Resolution:
|4195x3713
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.