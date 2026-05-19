Date Taken: 05.18.2026 Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:53 Photo ID: 9696228 VIRIN: 260518-A-LY455-3092 Resolution: 3828x5300 Size: 3.72 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

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This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.