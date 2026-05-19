U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Ball, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, gives local Panamanian children temporary tattoo stickers in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. U.S. service members and embassy personnel worked alongside local officials to fit and deliver the prescription eyewear to community members. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9696228
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-LY455-3092
|Resolution:
|3828x5300
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.