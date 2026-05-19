U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Ball, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, laughs with a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)