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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13]

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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Ball, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, laughs with a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9696227
    VIRIN: 260518-A-LY455-9422
    Resolution: 5534x3689
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City
    U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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    U.S. Ambassador
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
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