U.S. Service Members are joined by the U.S. Ambassador and First Lady at an Optometry Giveaway in Panama City

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U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official of the U.S. Embassy in Panama, left, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, First Lady of the Republic of Panama, Kevin Marino Cabrera, United States Ambassador to Panama, and Panamanian officials pose for a photo in Panama City, Panama, May 18, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)