Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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A Connecticut National Guard Soldier assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, documents treatment information on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The exercise tested triage, patient tracking, evacuation and Role 1 care as medical teams prepared to support the 2026 National Scout Jamboree. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)