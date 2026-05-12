A Connecticut National Guard Soldier assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, coordinate patient movement during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The training reinforced incident command and communication procedures required to move casualties from the point of injury to follow-on care. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9688661
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-KD507-1099
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|EAST LYME, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.