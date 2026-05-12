Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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A Connecticut National Guard Soldier assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, coordinate patient movement during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The training reinforced incident command and communication procedures required to move casualties from the point of injury to follow-on care. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)