Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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Connecticut National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, 141st Medical Company and 142nd Medical Company move a simulated casualty during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The multi-echelon training event reinforced incident command, triage, patient loading, ground evacuation and Role 1 patient care as medical teams prepared to support the 2026 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, West Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)