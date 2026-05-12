Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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A Connecticut National Guard Soldier assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, assesses a simulated casualty during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. Soldiers practiced triage and casualty evacuation in a realistic field environment to maintain proficiency in lifesaving tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)