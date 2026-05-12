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    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 3 of 10]

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    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

    EAST LYME, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Connecticut National Guard Soldier assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, assesses a simulated casualty during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. Soldiers practiced triage and casualty evacuation in a realistic field environment to maintain proficiency in lifesaving tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 01:08
    Photo ID: 9688656
    VIRIN: 260516-Z-KD507-1042
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: EAST LYME, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise
    Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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