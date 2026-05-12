Connecticut National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, 141st Medical Company and 142nd Medical Company transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The training reinforced patient loading, evacuation and Role 1 patient care in preparation for support to the 2026 National Scout Jamboree. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9688657
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-KD507-1051
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|EAST LYME, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.