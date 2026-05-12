Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A simulated casualty assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, receives patient care during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. Soldiers practiced treatment, documentation and patient movement under field conditions to strengthen medical readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)