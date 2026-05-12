Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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A ZOLL Propaq M patient monitor and defibrillator is used to monitor vital signs during a mass casualty response exercise conducted by Connecticut National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, 141st Medical Company and 142nd Medical Company at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The device supports field medical personnel by monitoring patient status during triage, evacuation and Role 1 patient care as medical teams prepared to support the 2026 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, West Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)