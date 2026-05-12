A simulated casualty assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, drinks water while receiving Role 1 patient care during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. Soldiers practiced treatment, documentation and patient movement under field conditions to strengthen medical readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9688659
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-KD507-1081
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|EAST LYME, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.