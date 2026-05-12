Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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A Connecticut National Guard Soldier assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, provides care to a simulated casualty inside a field medical treatment area during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The exercise helped medical personnel maintain readiness to respond during state and federal missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)