Connecticut National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, 141st Medical Company and 142nd Medical Company load a simulated casualty into a field litter ambulance during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The exercise strengthened patient movement and ground evacuation procedures while building readiness for missions at home and abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9688655
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-KD507-1010
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|EAST LYME, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.