Connecticut Guard Medical Soldiers Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

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Connecticut National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 118th Medical Battalion, 141st Medical Company and 142nd Medical Company load a simulated casualty into a field litter ambulance during a mass casualty response exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 16, 2026. The exercise strengthened patient movement and ground evacuation procedures while building readiness for missions at home and abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)