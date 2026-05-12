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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 9 of 9]

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The Yokota Air Base mascot is displayed on a bouquet of flowers at a reveal ceremony during Friendship Festival 2026. During the first day of the festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 06:40
    Photo ID: 9687864
    VIRIN: 260516-F-FN020-1336
    Resolution: 6962x4641
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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    TAGS

    friendship
    allies
    JASDF
    japan
    partnership
    FF26

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