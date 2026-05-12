Event attendees pose for a photo during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. People from the local community attended the first day of the festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9687858
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-FN020-1126
|Resolution:
|7359x4906
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.