50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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Event attendees pose for a photo during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. People from the local community attended the first day of the festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)