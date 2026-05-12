A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member participates in a K-9 demonstration during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. During the first day of the festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9687860
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-FN020-1171
|Resolution:
|6481x4321
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.