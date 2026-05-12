A festival attendee purchases merchandise from a vendor during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The first day of the festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9687861
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-FN020-1221
|Resolution:
|7897x5265
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.