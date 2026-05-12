50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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A child poses for a photo inside an aircraft during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)