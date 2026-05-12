50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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U.S. Air Force parachute test team members assigned to the 412th Operational Support Squadron descend carrying the U.S. and Japanese flags during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. What began a half-century ago as a small community gathering now serves as a premier cross-cultural event in the region, acting as a powerful testament to the lifelong friendships and shared experiences forged between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)