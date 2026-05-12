50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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A U.S. Air Force K-9 assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron participates in a K-9 demonstration during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)