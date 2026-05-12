A child takes a photograph during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Friendship Festival is an open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9687862
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-FN020-1246
|Resolution:
|6026x4017
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.