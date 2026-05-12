A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules flies over the crowd during a C-130 aerial demonstration at Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. This year commemorates the United States’ 250th birthday with the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This celebration serves as a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:40
|Photo ID:
|9687863
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-FN020-1256
|Resolution:
|5837x3891
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.