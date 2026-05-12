355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Frank, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, directs evacuated service members away from a simulated vehicle-borne improvised explosive device during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Once MWD Oko alerted his handler about the presence of explosives in the vehicle, the team contacted the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance flight for further examination. During ML 26-2, readiness began behind the scenes. Mission support functions like logistics, medical care, civil engineering, and base operations are the backbone of the Air Force’s ability to adapt, overcome, and dominate in every domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)