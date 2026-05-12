U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Frank, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, directs evacuated service members away from a simulated vehicle-borne improvised explosive device during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Once MWD Oko alerted his handler about the presence of explosives in the vehicle, the team contacted the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance flight for further examination. During ML 26-2, readiness began behind the scenes. Mission support functions like logistics, medical care, civil engineering, and base operations are the backbone of the Air Force’s ability to adapt, overcome, and dominate in every domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682274
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1065
|Resolution:
|4054x2697
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.