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    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 3 of 11]

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    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Frank, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, directs evacuated service members away from a simulated vehicle-borne improvised explosive device during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Once MWD Oko alerted his handler about the presence of explosives in the vehicle, the team contacted the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance flight for further examination. During ML 26-2, readiness began behind the scenes. Mission support functions like logistics, medical care, civil engineering, and base operations are the backbone of the Air Force’s ability to adapt, overcome, and dominate in every domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9682274
    VIRIN: 260508-F-BG083-1065
    Resolution: 4054x2697
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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    vehicle born improvised explosive device
    355 Civil Engineer Squadron
    355 Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight

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