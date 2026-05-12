(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron diverts traffic to maintain a security cordon during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The cordon was established after Military Working Dog Oko alerted his handler of a simulated explosive device in an abandoned vehicle. A robust base defense ensures Airmen are prepared to counter threats from the inside out – making Air Force bases a hard target from every angle. Air Combat Command relies on a seamless network to remain ready to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9682269
    VIRIN: 260508-F-BG083-1053
    Resolution: 5927x3943
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vehicle born improvised explosive device
    355 Civil Engineer Squadron
    355 Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery