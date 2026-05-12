An Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron diverts traffic to maintain a security cordon during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The cordon was established after Military Working Dog Oko alerted his handler of a simulated explosive device in an abandoned vehicle. A robust base defense ensures Airmen are prepared to counter threats from the inside out – making Air Force bases a hard target from every angle. Air Combat Command relies on a seamless network to remain ready to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682269
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1053
|Resolution:
|5927x3943
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.