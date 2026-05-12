355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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An Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron diverts traffic to maintain a security cordon during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The cordon was established after Military Working Dog Oko alerted his handler of a simulated explosive device in an abandoned vehicle. A robust base defense ensures Airmen are prepared to counter threats from the inside out – making Air Force bases a hard target from every angle. Air Combat Command relies on a seamless network to remain ready to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)