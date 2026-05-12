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    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 4 of 11]

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    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Blaquiere, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, navigates a T7 robotic platform toward a simulated abandoned vehicle with reported munitions during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. High-intensity, realistic combat readiness exercises like Mosaic Lightning push Warfighters to their limits, building the muscle memory and confidence needed for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9682263
    VIRIN: 260508-F-BG083-1095
    Resolution: 4429x2947
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2
    355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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    TAGS

    vehicle born improvised explosive device
    355 CES
    355 Civil Engineer Squadron
    355 Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight

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