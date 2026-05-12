U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Blaquiere, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, navigates a T7 robotic platform toward a simulated abandoned vehicle with reported munitions during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. High-intensity, realistic combat readiness exercises like Mosaic Lightning push Warfighters to their limits, building the muscle memory and confidence needed for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682263
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1095
|Resolution:
|4429x2947
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.