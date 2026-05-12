355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Catania, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician and wing inspection team member, evaluates his EOD team’s response to a simulated improvised explosive device found in an abandoned vehicle during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training and operational focus during exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 ensure Airmen are ready to meet any challenge with precision and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)