355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Catania, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician and wing inspection team member, evaluates his EOD team’s response to a simulated improvised explosive device found in an abandoned vehicle during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training and operational focus during exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 ensure Airmen are ready to meet any challenge with precision and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682271
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1150
|Resolution:
|5380x3580
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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