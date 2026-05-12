355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruce Noble, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, removes an EOD bomb suit helmet during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The bomb suit is designed to protect EOD Airmen from planned and unplanned detonations. In the face of complex threats, warrior ethos drives disciplined execution and a shared mission focus, enabling Air Combat Command to maintain its edge in contested domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682268
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1185
|Resolution:
|5747x3824
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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