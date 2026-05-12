U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruce Noble, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, separates initiators from simulated bulk explosives during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Relentless training and operational focus ensure Airmen are ready to meet any challenge with precision and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682265
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1178
|Resolution:
|5743x3821
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.