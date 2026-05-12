355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruce Noble, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, cuts the wire to separate initiators from simulated bulk explosives during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The initiators were placed in a metal canister designed to withstand the detonation of a bomb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)