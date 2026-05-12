U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruce Noble, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, cuts the wire to separate initiators from simulated bulk explosives during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The initiators were placed in a metal canister designed to withstand the detonation of a bomb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682266
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1179
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.