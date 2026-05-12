Initiators from simulated bulk explosives rest in a MK 663 blasting cap container during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The container is designed to safely store and transport blasting caps associated with improvised explosive devices in both operational and training environments. High-intensity, realistic exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 push Warfighters to their limits, building the muscle memory and confidence needed for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682272
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1180
|Resolution:
|4211x2802
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.