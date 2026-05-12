355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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Initiators from simulated bulk explosives rest in a MK 663 blasting cap container during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The container is designed to safely store and transport blasting caps associated with improvised explosive devices in both operational and training environments. High-intensity, realistic exercises like Mosaic Lightning 26-2 push Warfighters to their limits, building the muscle memory and confidence needed for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)