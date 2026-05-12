A T7 robotic platform removes a tarp from a simulated vehicle-borne improvised explosive device during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. Through relentless training, disciplined execution, and unity of purpose, Air Combat Command’s warriors deliver unmatched readiness and warfighting effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9682270
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-BG083-1143
|Resolution:
|5220x3473
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.