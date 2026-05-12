Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:31 Photo ID: 9682270 VIRIN: 260508-F-BG083-1143 Resolution: 5220x3473 Size: 3.43 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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This work, 355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.