355 SFS and 355 CES EOD flight respond to abandoned vehicle during ML 26-2

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A T7 robotic platform is utilized to remove initiating wires from an improvised explosive device during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 8, 2026. The Air Force’s warriors train relentlessly to ensure they are prepared to protect the nation in every domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)