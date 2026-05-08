ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

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Col. Matthew T. Amsdell, commander of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, speaks with Soldiers and logisticians during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event brought together G-4 representatives and sustainment personnel from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater to synchronize equipment turn-in procedures, accountability requirements and operational timelines supporting Army transformation and readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)