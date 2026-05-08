Soldiers, logisticians and sustainment personnel from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater participate in an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event synchronized equipment induction procedures, accountability standards and operational timelines supporting Army transformation and sustainment readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9677917
|VIRIN:
|260124-O-PW042-8156
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific
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