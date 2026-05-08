ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

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Soldiers, logisticians and sustainment personnel from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater participate in an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event synchronized equipment induction procedures, accountability standards and operational timelines supporting Army transformation and sustainment readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)