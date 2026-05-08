Date Taken: 01.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.12.2026 04:30 Photo ID: 9677918 VIRIN: 260124-O-PW042-3002 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.7 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.