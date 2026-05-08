ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

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Jason Henry, installation supply division chief for Army Field Support Battalion–Hawaii, provides instruction and guidance to G-4 representatives and sustainment personnel from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event synchronized equipment induction procedures, accountability requirements and operational timelines supporting Army transformation and sustainment readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)